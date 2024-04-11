Watch former Tiger Lucas Glover nail a hole-in-one at Masters Par 3 contest

When it comes to the sport of golf, there is nothing like the Masters.

It is what players work their whole lives for and a moment that, if they make it there, they will never forget. Former Tiger Lucas Glover has participated in multiple Masters, but he’s never done what he did on Wednesday before.

Each year before the start of the Masters, they hold a Par 3 contest for everyone to enjoy with their families. On hole #7, Glover nailed a beautiful hole-in-one. People play their entire lives looking to achieve an illustrious hole-in-one, and Glover did it as a part of the Masters. Check out the awesome moment below.

Lucas Glover aces hole No. 7 during today’s Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/1Etb6p99za — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire