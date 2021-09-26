WATCH: Former Texas WR Devin Duvernay records first NFL touchdown reception

Just two weeks after he recorded his first offensive touchdown in the NFL, Devin Duvernay caught his first career touchdown pass in the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

Duvernay was a do it all type of player at Texas that led the team in receiving during his final season as a Longhorn. His play allowed him to be selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, and he has been fighting to carve out a spot in Baltimore’s rotation.

With the Ravens leading by just three points, they found themselves in the red zone. Facing third and long, Quarterback Lamar Jackson found Duvernay wide open in the back of the end zone and hit him for the touchdown to help grow their lead.

Duvernay now has his first receiving touchdown, bringing his professional total to three counting his fumble recovery and a return for a touchdown. With the Ravens needing someone to step on offense to help Jackson, Duvernay and his sure hands could be the guy to do so.