WATCH: Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger makes his NFL debut on Thursday Night Football

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger made his NFL debut on Thursday Night Football.

The Week 9 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets marked the first game that Ehlinger dressed as the No. 2 quarterback behind Carson Wentz.

Ehlinger was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. When Wentz was sidelined for the majority of training camp and preseason due to a foot injury, Ehlinger received first-team reps alongside Jacob Eason to compete for the primary backup role.

The former Longhorn sprained his ACL in the Colts final preseason game, but it appears he picked up where he left off when he returned.

The rookie entered the game in the second quarter on first-and-goal, and although he did not reach the end zone, it resulted in a two-yard gain.

His smile says it all as he trots off the field.

The Colts lead the Jets 28-10 in the third quarter. Ehlinger could receive additional playing time to close the game if Indianapolis continues to increase the lead.

