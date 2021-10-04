WATCH: Former Texas S Caden Sterns sacks Lamar Jackson twice

Former Longhorn and current rookie for the Denver Broncos, Caden Sterns, has been asserting himself in a huge way in the past couple games.

A week after the former fifth round pick snagged his first career interception against Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, Sterns recorded his first and second career sacks against the most elusive quarterback in the NFL, Lamar Jackson.

With the Broncos trailing by 10 points, Sterns rocketed into the backfield on 3rd and 11 to bring down Jackson, forcing the Ravens to punt the ball away and give Denver a chance to cut the Ravens’ lead.

Caden Sterns AGAIN!

Caden Sterns AGAIN!

Second sack of the day

Unfortunately for Sterns and the Broncos defense, the offense was unable to capitalize on the big play. In fact, the Denver offense was unable to score the rest of the game.

Sterns has put up an impressive stat line thus far in his young career. The former five-star recruit out of Cibolo, Texas has racked up five tackles, one interception, three pass deflections, and of course the two sacks from this week’s loss to the Ravens.

It was Denver’s first loss of the season, putting their record at 3-1 on the year.