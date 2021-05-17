WATCH: Former Texas S Caden Sterns with the Denver Broncos at rookie minicamp

Former Texas Longhorns safety Caden Sterns was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos.

Denver made a few moves recently to create depth in the secondary by trading for Kyle Fuller, signing Ronald Darby and drafting players such as Patrick Surtain II and Jamar Johnson on top of Sterns.

The Broncos held their rookie minicamp over the weekend, which provided us with a first glimpse of Sterns in the NFL.

#Broncos rookie secondary:



2. Pat Surtain II

41. Jamar Johnson

35. Kary Vincent

30. Caden Sterns

49. Mac McCain III pic.twitter.com/11F7nUN1cY — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) May 14, 2021

Rookie safety Caden Sterns: pic.twitter.com/PgEhn0jmBB — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) May 14, 2021

Including players mentioned previously, Sterns will also have to compete with Bryce Callahan and Justin Simmons for playing time. Needless to say, he has a hill to climb in order to get on the field consistently outside of special teams.

Given the depth that the Broncos have, Sterns will need to prove his value as a versatile defensive back who can play cornerback as well as safety. This is especially true in the nickel where he showed the ability to thrive during his time at Texas.

Due to the fact that he was a fifth round selection, Sterns isn’t a guaranteed lock for the final 53-man roster. Every snap he takes will be all the more valuable to him this offseason.