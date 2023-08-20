WATCH: Former Spartan Connor Heyward catches TD in NFL preseason game

Former Michigan State standout Connor Heyward found the endzone in a week two NFL preseason matchup on Saturday.

Heyward caught a three-yard touchdown pass for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. He ended the game with two receptions for 12 yards and one touchdown.

Check out Heyward’s touchdown reception below:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire