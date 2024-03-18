Watch: Former Rutgers offensive lineman Marcus Applefield coaching at the US Army regional combine

Marcus Applefield, a former Rutgers football offensive lineman, took his turn on the combine coaching circuit over the weekend.

Applefield coached the offensive line at the US Army Bowl National Combine Series in Orlando, Florida over the weekend. Applefield, who transferred to Virginia following his time at Rutgers, played in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.

He currently owns and operates a training facility in Pasco County, Florida.

Applefield was a multi-year starter at Rutgers. As a recruit, . he was ranked as a three-star by Rivals. His offer list included Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue, Syracuse and Virginia as well as Rutgers.

Applefield posted on social media about his weekend coaching at the combine:

All State Preps Video: Marcus Applefield at the U.S. Army Orlando regional combine (powered by Signing Day Sports) coaching up the offensive linemen. He is a former Rutgers/Virginia offensive linemen. @Applefield_ @Preps_247 @USArmyBowl @SDSPORTS pic.twitter.com/CukrZoReGN — EdOBrienCFB (@EdOBrienCFB) March 18, 2024

The US Army Bowl is held annually in Frisco, Texas (not to be confused with the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas). It includes a bowl game as well as a week’s worth of events.

Among these events is the National High School Combine at the US Army Bowl.

