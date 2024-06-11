Watch -Former Rutgers basketball star Kahleah Cooper gets the game winner in the WNBA

On Saturday night, Phoenix Mercury fans had a reason to celebrate thanks to former Rutgers guard Kahleah Cooper. With the Mercury facing an 80-78 deficit, Cooper got the ball with 2.9 seconds left and drained a three-pointer. Due to her clutch shooting, the Mercury won 81-80 and improved to 5-6.

So far this season, Cooper has been one of Phoenix’s best players. She is averaging a career-high 24 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field. The 29-year-old has taken her game to a new level in her eighth season.

While Cooper is currently putting together her best season in the WNBA, her success comes as no surprise to this in Piscataway. During the 2015-2016 campaign, Cooper averaged 19.6 points per game for Rutgers. She was also a menace on defense, recording 25 steals. Her ability to affect the game at both ends of the court has helped her carve out a solid pro career.

RUTGERS!!! https://t.co/wNWjKcCidK

— Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) June 8, 2024

Her success has not gone unnoticed, as former Rutgers football star Jason McCourty posted a video of Cooper’s heroics. However, her focus is on helping the Mercury build on their performance in the WNBA Commissioner Cup. The Mercury have gone 3-1 in Commissioner’s Cup play, with their only loss coming against the Seattle Storm.

Following a four-day break, Cooper and the Mercury will be back in action on June 13 against the Las Vegas Aces. Cooper will be looking to score at least 20 points for the third straight game.

