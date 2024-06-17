WATCH: Former Real Madrid forward saves person from drowning while on holiday

Former Real Madrid forward Sergio Arribas is enjoying a well-earned break after an impressive but tough first season in La Liga with Almeria. The 22-year-old is currently relaxing with his partner in the Maldives, but was performing heroics there too.

Caught on the CCTV camera of the property he is in with his partner, Arribas could be seen canoodling with them on their infinity pool. However things got serious quickly when he noticed that a couple in the sea just down from them were in trouble.

The pair appeared to be drowning in the water. Arribas quickly ran round and together with another group, swam out to help bring them ashore.

Almeria forward and ex-Real Madrid man Sergio Arribas has been seen helping to save a drowing couple while on holiday.pic.twitter.com/UFD80D4FYm — Football España (@footballespana_) June 17, 2024

Arribas moved to Almeria last summer for €6m, but Real Madrid retain 50% of his sell-on fee. The former Castilla captain scored nine goals and gave five assists in 36 appearances, in spite of a tough season for the Andalusian side. He seems likely to move on this summer if the right offer comes in.