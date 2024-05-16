WATCH: Former Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe can still sling the football

Former New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe can still sling the rock, as evidenced in a social media video shared by Pardon My Take.

With barely a flick of a wrist, Bledsoe can still deliver strong and tight throws. It almost takes you back to the days when he was the franchise quarterback in New England.

Bledsoe is coming back into the spotlight following his appearance on “The Roast of Tom Brady” Netflix special. He recently gave his opinion on the Patriots’ decision to draft Drake Maye and the impact he believes offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will have on the young signal-caller.

Bledsoe recorded 4,518 passing yards and 166 touchdowns in nine years with New England. He concluded his career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2006.

Drew Bledsoe can still sling it

pic.twitter.com/8yCoK32QOo — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 13, 2024

One has to wonder how Bledsoe would’ve fared in this offensive-minded league of today. At the very least, Patriots fans certainly have fond memories of him under center.

