Watch: Former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers arrives for first time at Jets facility

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arrived at the New York Jets facility in Florham Park ahead of his introductory press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The long-anticipated trade sending Rodgers to the Jets is expected to become official later Wednesday. The team will introduce Rodgers at 1:00 p.m. CT.

The future Hall of Famer spent 18 seasons in Green Bay. For the first time, here’s Rodgers wearing Jets gear while arriving at 1 Jets Drive:

