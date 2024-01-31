How to watch former OU football star receiver Drake Stoops in East-West Shrine Bowl

The 99th East-West Shrine Bowl is set for Thursday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Among those who will try to make an impression on NFL Draft scouts is former OU receiver Drake Stoops.

The son of former OU coach Bob Stoops had the best year of his college career this past season, finishing with 84 catches for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Despite that, his future is uncertain, but a solid performance Thursday could make an impression and bode well for the Norman North alum.

How to watch Drake Stoops at the East-West Shrine Bowl

Date: Thursday

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Channel: NFL Network

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How to watch East-West Shrine Bowl, Oklahoma football's Drake Stoops