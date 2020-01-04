WATCH: Former Oregon player confronts Washington fan at Rose Bowl... did he cross the line?

The Ducks-Huskies rivalry is one of the most contentious in all of college football.

The "Border War" has been played since 1900.

And whether Oregon fans hate Washington fans and vice versa because Washington fans rushed the field and tackled Larry Hill in 1962 while he was trying to catch the tie-breaking touchdown on the game's final play, or because Washington head coach Jim Lambright unsuccessfully lobbied for the Huskies to be selected to play in the Cotton Bowl instead of the Ducks, which caused Seattle Post Intelligencer columnist Bud Withers to write that that Lambright's actions "invited at least another half-century worth of vile from Oregon fans." Maybe Washington fans have never gotten over "The Pick."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Either way, "Husky Hate Week" has seemingly turned into Hate the Huskies all the time.

Sports rivalries are all fun in games, but when does it cross the line?

At the 106th Rose Bowl, that line was being tested and perhaps crossed.

The incident in question occurred when former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Nick Cody confronted a teenage Washington Huskies fan wearing a UW sweatshirt.

WATCH



I am SO SORRY Duck fans but you will never amuse me as much as @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/Rgqny2av8s — 🌹Nick Scody🌹 (@justfollow61) January 2, 2020

"I'm going to interview you right now," Cody said in a video he posted onto his Twitter account. "What is it like being a UW fan in the Rose Bowl on January 1st, 2020, what's it like? Please tell me…

Story continues

It's great, the Washington fan, now identified as Jack Dickinson of Seattle, Washington.

"It's great," Cody responded. "Like, you know, you're stepping up in the Jimmy Lake era. You're getting it going. But, you're watching the Ducks and they're about to whoop Wisconsin. How does that feel?

"I don't know. We were here last year."

The conversation ends with Cody flashing the rings he earned while the Huskies fan walked away. "I won two Rose Bowls."

"We won a College Football Playoff [game] and you guys did not!"

Cody, who was born in Portland, Oregon, went to Hockinson High School in Brush Prairie, WA. After redshirting, Cody played in 46 games at Oregon from 2009-2012. Cody missed the 2013 Fiesta Bowl after failing to meet minimum academic requirements during the fall semester. He currently serves as a Sr. Escalation Specialist at Amazon, according to his LinkedIn Page.

The video posted by Cody was met with immediate backlash from both Ducks fans and beyond.

As a duck fan, that's embarrassing. He's just a kid wearing his teams gear. Grow up man. — Kory Nelson (@Knelsonduckfan) January 2, 2020

Nick I'm on your side bro but this is not a good look — Matty-C 🌹🏈🦆 (@ConradicalOne) January 2, 2020

Nick, thanks for your service on the football field to the UofO. That being said, this ain't it dude. You should apologize to this kid. — Tyler Dodge (@Tylerdodge17) January 2, 2020

The Rosebowl should be inclusive of all PAC-12 fans. It's the ultimate celebration of the year end PAC-12 season. Everyone who wants to come out and enjoy the festivities, game, should.... This was the wrong angle and doesn't reflect well on Oregon, or our conference. — tCrimsonDisciple #CVE (@crimson_soldier) January 2, 2020

Cody didn't back down, even after mixed reactions to his video.

In Pasadena on new years day when they have no business in the Rose Bowl?

Yes. All Ducking day.



Eat it. https://t.co/dlkM5TtN7J





— 🌹Nick Scody🌹 (@justfollow61) January 2, 2020

Yes, for those of you not in the know, I am trolling hard rn.



Thank you for all of those that contributed today to the Nick Cody Husky trolling foundation. Your support and donations are appreciated.



Especially you, triggered Husky fan. You hold a special place in my heart.







— 🌹Nick Scody🌹 (@justfollow61) January 2, 2020

Then, the person Cody filmed responded.

Lol was just trying to get some ketchup for my fries https://t.co/lwtWSDzjQR — Jack Dickinson (@j_dickinson5) January 2, 2020

The two seemed to reconcile in a back and forth on Twitter.

Lol aye, no hard feelings and props to you for handling it much better than I could 👊. If you have any problems with the video and want it down or anything, just ask. — 🌹Nick Scody🌹 (@justfollow61) January 3, 2020

Haha we're all good man. Gotta expect a little chirping when I wear the purple to an Oregon rose bowl. Good W for the pac, but I'll always rep the dawgs — Jack Dickinson (@j_dickinson5) January 3, 2020

This situation seems to have resolved itself peacefully, although the video does not come off looking good on Cody or Oregon Ducks fans.

WATCH: Former Oregon player confronts Washington fan at Rose Bowl... did he cross the line? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest



