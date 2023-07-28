WATCH: Former Ohio State star Jaxon Smith-Njigba wows with a one-handed catch

Unfortunately for Ohio State, the greatness of Jaxon Smith-Njigbareally was around for just one season.

The first round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks played sparingly during his freshman season, then burst onto the scene during his sophomore season. The Texas native caught 95 balls for 1,606 yards and 9 touchdowns.

He capped the marvelous season with a FBS bowl record of 347 receiving yards, while the 15 catches were a Rose Bowl record. Smith-Njigba caught three scores that game which just tied the record.

His junior season didn’t go like anyone planned, injuring his hamstring during game one and then never being able to shake the issue. It didn’t stop NFL teams from salivating over Smith-Njigba’s potential, eventually getting selected with the 20th overall selection.

During camp, the former Buckeye star is showing why he was the first receiver taken, as he’s had multiple other highlight reel catches but yesterday’s might have been his best. Watch below as Smith-Njigba beats two defenders to make a one-handed catch into the end zone.

JSN WITH AN UNREAL ONE-HAND GRAB 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IhPjbRX89p — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 27, 2023

It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if Smith-Njigba was on the short list of NFL Rookie of the Year candidates at the end of the season.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire