Watch: Former Ohio State star Malaki Branham posterizes LeBron James

Malaki Branham entered the Ohio State basketball program with extremely high expectations and fulfilled them after just one season, getting selected as the No. 20 overall pick in the NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

Although his NBA career hasn’t gone the way many expected it to, he still had quite the moment on Friday evening. As the Spurs took on the Los Angeles Lakers, Branham got an opportunity at the rim to make a play.

Branham would posterize his fellow St. Vincent-St. Mary alum, LeBron James, in a dunk that has been all over social media. It most likely was one of the biggest highlights of his early NBA career. Check out the dunk below.

BRANHAM DUNKS ON BRON 😳 pic.twitter.com/4Jo62c83x1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire