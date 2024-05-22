Watch: Former Ohio State star Denzel Ward throws crazy first pitch in Cleveland

It’s an honor when a Major League Baseball team selects one of its hometown stars to throw out the first pitch, and that happened on Tuesday for former Ohio State football and current Cleveland Browns star, cornerback Denzel Ward.

The former first round pick has spent his whole career with the Browns, having been named to the Pro Bowl three separate times. Those accolades didn’t help him throw out the first pitch for the Cleveland Guardians, as Ward signed the ball, then proceeded to launch it into the stands.

It obviously wasn’t the traditional first pitch, but clearly Ward had an idea of what he wanted to do. You can see the throw here.

You won’t be seeing Ward in uniform on a diamond anytime like some previous NFL stars have, but he had a great time throwing out the first pitch.

