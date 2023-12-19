WATCH: Former Ohio State receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, makes game-winning touchdown catch

Monday night football produced a battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks. A 29-yard touchdown catch from former Ohio State, and now Seahawks wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, put the Seahawks up 20-17 with 28 seconds left. They held onto that lead to secure a huge victory.

After an outstanding career at Ohio State, Smith-Njigba was the first wide receiver selected in the 2023 NFL draft as he went 20th overall to the Seahawks.

Smith-Njigba has produced a solid rookie season for Seattle. Primarily utilized out of the slot, he now has 541 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

His best performance for the Buckeyes came in the Rose Bowl where he had 337 yards and three touchdowns. He created his best catch from that game as his game-winning 29-yard touchdown catch on Monday night was very similar to his go-ahead touchdown catch in the Rose Bowl game.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire