Watch former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields show locker room leadership

No one… and I mean no one, gave the Chicago Bears much of a chance of beating the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. In what was less than ideal playing conditions, the Bears knocked off a team that’s a trendy Super Bowl pick in the 49ers.

Former Ohio State quarterback, Justin Fields, shook off a shaky first half that saw Chicago trailing San Fransico 10-0 at the half. The Bears would score 19 unanswered points to get their first win under new head coach Matt Eberflus. Fields would end the day with just 121 yards passing, but with two important touchdown strikes to help lead Chicago to the victory.

Speaking of leadership, Fields is just that. A leader. Good leaders understand they don’t get anywhere without the help of those around them. In the locker room after the game, the former Buckeye QB exemplified those leadership qualities by stepping up to hand out game balls to Eberflus and new GM Ryan Poles.

Check out the interaction below.

Justin Fields gave out 2 game balls. One to Coach Flus

One to GM Poles Says a lot about what the young QB thinks of the new leaders in the building. Video via: @ChicagoBearspic.twitter.com/KIojYhlVU1 — Bears Nation (1-0) (@BearsNationCHI) September 12, 2022

Chicago has a long way to go before they will be considered elite or even playoff contenders, but it is nice to see Justin Fields get off to a good start against a very talented 49er team.

And who knows? Maybe the Bears will surprise a few more people along the way. But no one should be surprised at this point how Justin Fields leads both on and off the field.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire