Watch: Former Ohio State legend Jim Tressel addresses team during spring practice

This Saturday Ohio State football held a scrimmage and hosted a very special guest, former Buckeyes head coach Jim Tressel.

The championship winning, now retired athletic director wasn’t just there to watch the action. Tressel got a chance to address the team once again, as he wore his classic outfit, the sweater vest.

Unfortunately the clip that was shared by the Ohio State football official social media account was extremely short, but it was still great to see JT back on the sidelines in Columbus.

Check out the clip below, as Tressel reminisced about his accomplishment that still adorn the hallways of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

It’s a blessing to be a Buckeye 🗣️🌰 – @JimTressel5 pic.twitter.com/Lko1g4fZUg — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 23, 2024

