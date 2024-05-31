WATCH: Former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah seems to be impressing in Houston

If we think back to the 2019 season, one of the most dynamic difference makers on the Ohio State football team was cornerback Jeff Okudah. A Texas native, Okudah came to Columbus as one of the most coveted defensive backs in the country and it didn’t take long for him to show his talents.

As a freshman, Okudah played in all 14 games, but it was his senior season that was dominant. He finished the 2019 season as a unanimous All-American and a finalist for the Thorpe Award. He ended up becoming a first round draft pick when the Detroit Lions selected him with the third pick.

Injuries derailed his ability to make a mark early, and eventually traded to the Atlanta Falcons but he’s now on a one-year contract with the Houston Texans. And, by the looks of it, he seems to be fully healthy making plays in the team’s OTAs.

Here’s a look at those coverage skills we got used to seeing when Okudah was wearing the Scarlet and Gray thanks to video shared by the Ohio State Football X account.

Here’s to wishing Okudah good health and a bounce back season that shows the world what he can really be on the gridiron.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire