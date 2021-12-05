Watch: Former Notre Dame tight end scores first NFL touchdown

Brock Wright went undrafted this past spring but was ultimately signed by the Detroit Lions. After bouncing between the practice squad and active roster earlier this year, Wright was ultimately signed to the Lions active roster full-time.

Now Wright has his first career NFL touchdown as Lions quarterback Jared Goff connected with the Lions rookie to extend the lead against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Check out the play below:

Things we love to see: Brock Wright's first career touchdown!#MINvsDET | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/YviR34tRrz — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2021

The Lions are in hunt for their first of 2021 as they lead the Vikings 14-6 at the time of this posting.

Wright’s touchdown on Sunday matches his career total at Notre Dame as his only score for the Irish came in their 2018 drubbing of Wake Forest.

