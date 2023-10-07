Watch: Former Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn pays off bet to Ohio State in-law

When Notre Dame football lost at home to Ohio State, it wasn’t just the Irish that lost.

Brady Quinn, whose brother in-law is former Buckeye linebacker AJ Hawk, made a bet with each other on who would win the game. Unfortunately, the former Irish quarterback had to pay off his bet in front of a large audience.

On the set of Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pre-game show, Quinn arrived on set with a Hawk Ohio State jersey, officially completing the wager. Check out the video below of the incident.

We certainly don’t agree with Urban Meyer’s comments, Brady looks much better in Blue and Gold.

"I'm going to go on record and say that's the best you've ever looked." 🤣@Brady_Quinn had to wear an @OhioStateFB jersey to pay off a bet to his brother-in-law @OfficialAJHawk 🌰 pic.twitter.com/r8oEiytEvA — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) October 7, 2023

