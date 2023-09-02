Watch: Former Notre Dame commitment scores first touchdown of Coach Prime era for Colorado

Colorado wasted no time getting the attention of the nation as they quickly stopped reigning national runner-up TCU and promptly marched down the field on the Horned Frogs. The Buffaloes capped their first drive with a touchdown scored by a former Notre Dame commitment, freshman running back Dylan Edwards.

Edwards, a true-freshman, was originally committed to Kansas State last fall before Notre Dame got him to flip. deion sanders and Colorado then got him to again change his tune, flipping him in early December of last year.

Edwards is clearly a speedy talent and now will be the answer to a trivia question for years to come for Colorado fans.

Check out the video of his touchdown below.

Colorado scores 1st against tcu Shedeur sanders to Dylan edwards pic.twitter.com/lsDatLkcuC — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire