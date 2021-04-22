WATCH: Will former No. 2 pick Jabari Parker transform the Boston Celtics?

The Boston Celtics decided to roll the dice on former No. 2 overall 2014 NBA draft pick Jabari Parker’s upside; will it pay off, or will he be more of a supporting player for the team moving forward?

This is exactly the question asked by CLNS Media podcast hosts Jeff Goodman and Bob Ryan on a recent episode of “The Garden Report.” The duo react to Parker’s signing, and dive into what he may be able to do to bolster Boston’s depth and bench scoring. They also consider how he can help shore up the team’s wing depth with players like Evan Fournier and Jaylen Brown missing games of late.

They even broach the subject of the reported seven-year, $70 million contract that was rumored to be in the works for Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.

Watch the video embedded above to see what they have to say on these topics and more.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

