WATCH: Former Nittany Lion Shareef Miller makes nice defensive play in USFL

The USFL officially kicked off a new era of spring football this weekend, and those paying attention to Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Breakers and Philadelphia Stars may have seen some familiar names. In the broadcast booth for USA’s coverage of the game was former Penn State quarterback Michael Robinson, who has enjoyed a nice career in sports media since his playing days came to an end in the NFL. But one player looking to keep his career going, Shareef Miller, was seen making a nice defensive play in the backfield for New Orleans.

And Robinson was more than happy to break down the play and give a little shoutout to the alma mater.

Miller had 100 career tackles during his time at Penn State, between 2015 and 2018. Miller was a three-star recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2015, and he finished his career with two solid back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018 with 5.5 sacks and 7.5 sacks, respectively.

Miller went on to be a fourth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2019 NFL draft. After just one season, Miller was waived by the Eagles just before the start of the 2020 season. He was quickly signed by the Carolina Panthers and spent one season with the team before being waived once again and returning to the Eagles as a practice squad member. Miller was released again by the Eagles in December 2020, and he made a couple more quick stops with NFL franchises in Arizona and Atlanta before being drafted by the New Orleans Breakers in the inaugural USFL draft.

