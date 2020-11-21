Watch: Former NFL quarterback breaks down Dolphins’ RPO looks

The Miami Dolphins’ offense is beginning to take form with their new quarterback behind center — rookie signal caller Tua Tagovailoa. And while the Dolphins’ offense isn’t necessarily shredding opposing defenses and lighting up the scoreboard to set records each week, the unit is playing efficient football and has seemingly found the right buttons to push in crunch time to ensure they make the plays needed to secure the win in each of Tua’s first three NFL starts.

One such area that we anticipated we’d see the Dolphins’ offense shift with the change was the frequency of run-pass option concepts; given how good the Dolphins’ rookie quarterback was at executing these reads and concepts in college and the addition of offensive coordinator Chan Gailey to the mix this offseason.

The Dolphins’ offense didn’t change overnight. But sure enough, we’re starting to see more opportunities for Tagovailoa to make reads post-snap and decide to strike against favorable coverage or, alternatively, give the ball on the run to favorable box counts. If you aren’t well versed in RPO concepts, you’re in luck — because a former NFL quarterback took the time this week to break it all down and explain where Tua is excelling and where there’s still room and growth left to be had.

J.T. O’Sullivan was in and out of the NFL for the better part of a decade. He started his career with the New Orleans Saints in 2002 and ultimately finished his NFL playing career in 2010 with the Oakland Raiders; attempting 257 career pass attempts along the way. O’Sullivan’s best achievement, however, didn’t occur in the NFL at all: he was the co-Offensive MVP of NFL Europa in 2007 as a member of the Frankfurt Galaxy. And while O’Sullivan’s NFL playing resume isn’t going to jump off the screen at you, remember this: he’s seen just about as many different playbooks as anyone this side of Ryan Fitzpatrick during his tenure in the league. The man knows football.

And below, O’Sullivan breaks down 10 minutes of action from Miami’s win over the Chargers — breaking down all the finer points that can help you enjoy the Dolphins’ offense a little more intimately in Week 11 and beyond.