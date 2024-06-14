WATCH: Former NFL Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton reacts to his son committing to Wisconsin

Son of four-time NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, Eugene Hilton Jr., announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Instagram live on Friday afternoon.

Hilton is a four-star recruit and ranked by 247Sports as the No. 395 player in the class of 2025, No. 63 wide receiver and No. 7 recruit from his home state of Indiana. He chose the Badgers over other finalists Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami, Missouri, Kansas and Purdue.

His commitment is substantial news for Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin coaching staff as their class of 2025 continues to rise up the national rankings. He is the Badgers’ 19th addition to their class of 2025, and notably the fifth blue-chip player in the group.

But aside from what the four-star recruit will bring to the program in the years to come, former NFL great T.Y. Hilton had a terrific reaction to his son’s commitment:

The moment Eugene Hilton Jr became a Badger🦡#Badgers pic.twitter.com/GPRYFvouRn — Jake Maier (@JakeJMaier) June 14, 2024

T.Y.’s NFL career came to a close in 2022 after 11 total seasons — 10 with the Indianapolis Colts. The Florida International product made four Pro Bowls and finished his career with 638 total receptions for 9,812 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Eugene Hilton, now, will look to follow in those footsteps. Step one will be entering the Wisconsin program as its highest-rated wide receiver commit in the class of 2025.

