WATCH: Former MSU WR Jayden Reed makes great catch in NFL preseason debut for Packers

Jayden Reed made a name for himself at Michigan State by winning 50-50 balls, and it looks like he’ll be doing the same thing at the next level.

The former Michigan State star wide receiver made his NFL preseason debut on Friday night in a matchup between his Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals. Reed finished the night with just one catch for five yards but it was an awfully impressive catch.

Check out Reed’s first career preseason catch below:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire