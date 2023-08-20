WATCH: Former MSU WR Jayden Reed scores first preseason NFL touchdown

Jayden Reed has scored his first career touchdown in the NFL.

The former Michigan State star wide receiver caught a 19-yard touchdown reception in the Green Bay Packers week two preseason matchup against the New England Patriots on Saturday. Reed came across the middle on what appeared to be a crossing route and broke away from the defender for the score.

Reed finished the preseason game with just the one reception for the touchdown.

Check out the highlight below:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire