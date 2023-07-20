WATCH: Former MSU legend RB Javon Ringer picks his 5 favorite plays of his career

Javon Ringer was one of the all-time greats in Michigan State football.

This week it was announced that Ringer would be inducted into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame. It’s no surprise to hear that he’ll be joining this exclusive class after leading the Spartans in rushing for four consecutive seasons.

With Ringer heading into the school’s hall of fame, Michigan State’s official football social media account put together a list of his five favorite plays of his Spartans career. Check out those highlight plays below:

Ringer sets MSU's Single-Season record for Rushing Touchdowns

In honor of @javonringer_23's HOF Induction, we asked him to list 5 of his Top Plays as a Spartan! No. 5 | Ringer sets MSU's Single-Season record for Rushing Touchdowns with his 22nd of the 2008 Season vs. Georgia in the Capital One Bowl. pic.twitter.com/7keshioyoX — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) July 20, 2023

In the 2009 Capital One Bowl, Ringer set the single-season rushing touchdowns record at Michigan State with his 22nd score of the year. The Spartans came up short in this marquee matchup, but it was still a monumental moment for Ringer.

Ringers records long TD run in win vs. Michigan in 2008

No. 4 | @javonringer_23 takes it 64 yards for the TD in 2008 at Michigan. pic.twitter.com/KdWB1l0R5Y — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) July 20, 2023

Michigan State snapped a six-game losing streak to rival Michigan in 2008, in large part due to Ringer’s strong performance. He recorded 219 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns — which included this 64-yard touchdown run — to help lead Michigan State to the rivalry victory.

Ringer cuts it outside for long TD against Indiana in 2007

No. 3 | @javonringer_23 cuts it to the outside for 64 yards in 2007 vs. Indiana. pic.twitter.com/u9mA8It3QC — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) July 20, 2023

Ringer helped the Spartans avoid a three-game losing streak after a 4-0 start to the season with a 200+ rushing-yard performance against Indiana. Ringer had a pair of touchdowns as well to help lead Michigan State to the victory over the Hoosiers.

Ringer rips off 80-yard TD run against Northwestern in 2007

No. 2 | @javonringer_23 flashes his speed for an 80-yard TD in 2007 vs. Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/94EfGvVJhZ — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) July 20, 2023

Ringer showcased his speed and ability to break tackles in this impressive 80-yard touchdown run against Northwestern in 2007. The Spartans came up short in the matchup, but this was still an incredible play from Ringer.

Ringer records long run to help put MSU ahead of rival Michigan in 2007

No. 1 | @javonringer_23 reverses the full width of the field for 71 yards to set up a go-ahead TD pass by Brian Hoyer in 2007 vs. Michigan. pic.twitter.com/4Co0TjeS9t — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) July 20, 2023

Ringer came through for the Spartans against rival Michigan in 2007 with a 71-yard run that led to the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Michigan State came up short in this matchup in the end, but this run was massive when it occurred in the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire