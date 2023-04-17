WATCH: Former MSU football DE Drew Beesley scores TD off interception in the USFL

The USFL’s second season is in full swing, and there are a handful of former Spartans suiting up and standing out around the league. One such player is Drew Beesley, a former standout defensive end for the Spartans who is currently playing for the San Antonio Brahmas.

On Saturday, Beesley was able to tip a pass, grab the interception, and take it to the house for an impressive touchdown.

Watch it below:

