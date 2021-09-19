WATCH: Former Michigan State safety Khari Willis picks off Matthew Stafford

Khari Willis has turned into quite the NFL player. The former Spartan captain is the starting safety for the Indianapolis Colts, and on Sunday, he made a big play against another guy who spent a lot of time in Michigan.

Willis picked off Matthew Stafford, now of the Los Angeles Rams, in the second quarter after it appeared that Stafford had his throw tipped.

You can watch it below:

