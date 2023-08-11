WATCH: Former Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer dazzles with huge punt in New England Patriots debut

What’s the best part of NFL football? If you whispered to yourself, “punting”, you are absolutely correct. And there might not be a better young punter out there than former MSU football star punter Bryce Baringer.

The man who at one point hung up his jersey to join the Michigan State football marketing department was the first punter selected in the 2023 NFL draft, selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round, and he’s already making an impact and showing what he can do in a big way.

In his NFL debut, Baringer sent a punt from his end zone all the way to the 25-yard line, sending the return man scrambling way further back than he expected.

Watch the impressive punt below:

Punt God doin' Punt God things in the @NFL. Bryce Baringer with an absolute 🥾 in his debut. #NFLPreseason on NFL Network and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/UjL5yjH8oY — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) August 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire