WATCH: Former Michigan State football S Khari Willis with a big INT

Michigan State fans know the impact Khari Willis can have on a defense, as he was such an impactful player during his time in East Lansing. Now, a member of the Indianapolis Colts, Willis is still making plays and an impact on defense.

During the Colts clash with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Willis made his impact felt with a huge interception of Rams’ QB Matt Stafford in the second quarter of Sunday’s game.

You can watch the interception via Twitter, here:

More Spartans in the NFL!