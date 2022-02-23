WATCH: Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores singles out Mel Tucker as the coach who made biggest impact on his career

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has made a lot of headlines this year after suing the NFL and multiple teams following his firing from the Dolphins. Recently, Flores spoke with Chad Ochocinco and Brandon Marshall about his influences, and he singled out Michigan State football HC Mel Tucker as being someone who made a huge impact on him when he met Tucker at Georgia.

Watch the cool clip here:

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores singled-out #MSU HC Mel Tucker as the one coach that made a major impact on him throughout his coaching career. Clip from Flores' interview w/ @BMarshh & @ochocinco earlier today: pic.twitter.com/C1DChPSTGW — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) February 22, 2022

More!