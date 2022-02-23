WATCH: Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores singles out Mel Tucker as the coach who made biggest impact on his career

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brian Flores
    Brian Flores
    American football coach
  • Mel Tucker
    American football coach

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has made a lot of headlines this year after suing the NFL and multiple teams following his firing from the Dolphins. Recently, Flores spoke with Chad Ochocinco and Brandon Marshall about his influences, and he singled out Michigan State football HC Mel Tucker as being someone who made a huge impact on him when he met Tucker at Georgia.

Watch the cool clip here:

