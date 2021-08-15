Watch: Former LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase hauls in first NFL reception, makes Bengals history

It has been since the 2019 College Football Playoffs national championship game that Ja’Marr Chase has been on the field in game action. That all changed on Saturday evening when the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their preseason action.

Ja’Marr Chase made Cincinnati Bengals history as he became the first player in franchise history to wear No. 1 for the team. Chase got the opportunity to be reunited with the quarterback that helped him set the all-time single-season receiving yards record in Baton Rouge. For Saturday’s game, Joe Burrow wouldn’t suit up for Cincinnati. There was no reason for them to risk putting him on the field in a meaningless game.

The starting quarterback for the Bengals would be Brandon Allen and he found Chase early on in the first quarter.

That was the only reception for Chase in the first half of the game. After taking off the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL, it was good to see the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner back on the field.

