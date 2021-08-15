WATCH: Former LSU Tiger WR Terrace Marshall Jr goes for a huge gain

Former LSU Tigers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr was back on the field for the Carolina Panthers in their preseason opener. Marshall getting to see action as he was among the starters for the Panthers against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Facing a first and 10 from the Carolina 25-yard line, quarterback PJ Walker was able to extend a play allowing Marshall to get free in the secondary. He found the former LSU wideout for a monster gain down the right sideline. The play went for a total of 60 yards.

PJ Walker finds former LSU Tiger Terrace Marshall Jr for monster gain pic.twitter.com/V1mFHhvDB0 — Patrick Conn (@PatSportsGuy) August 15, 2021

The Panthers were unable to punch it into the endzone and would settle for a field goal to get the early 3-0 lead. The Colts would immediately respond with a field goal of their own to tie it up.

Marshall played for LSU from 2018-2020 appearing in 28 games for the Tigers. During that span, he caught 106 passes for 1,594 yards and 23 total touchdowns. He caught 13 during the 2019 season but wasn’t garnering the same attention due to Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. Marshall averaged 15 yards per catch during his career with the Tigers.

Marshall is trying to push his way into the starting wide receiver rotation after being a second-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL draft. His college teammate Ja’Marr Chase caught his first pass on Saturday for the Cincinnati Bengals.

