Watch former LSU QB Danny Etling throw UFL touchdown

After bouncing around the NFL, former LSU quarterback Danny Etling has a new professional home in the UFL.

He made a splash over the weekend, starting a game for the Michigan Panthers. Etling went 16/31 and threw for 195 yards along with a touchdown. He added 36 yards on the ground while averaging nine yards per carry.

Etling’s touchdown came with 6:31 to go in the second quarter. Off of play action, he was flushed left but navigated the pressure to step up and find Siaosi Mariner for a 46-yard touchdown.

The score put Michigan up 10 on the Birmingham Stallions, but that would be the Panthers’ final touchdown. The Stallions came back to grab the lead and with a few seconds to go, Michigan missed a field goal that would have secured the win.

On the year, Etling has completed 60.5% of his passes for 787 yards. He’s thrown three touchdowns and two picks while averaging a healthy 11.2 yards per completion.

#Patriots legend Danny Etling with a UFL TD pass: pic.twitter.com/aVLfA4i8FF — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 2, 2024

Etling never got much of a chance in the regular season, but his preseason highlight reel was impressive, including this 51-yard touchdown run against the Saints.

Packers have released QB Danny Etling. In remembrance 💨👇 pic.twitter.com/ntF7mZzuqv — GBP Daily – Rob Westerman lll (@GBPdaily) August 6, 2023

Etling played at LSU from 2015-17 after transferring from Purdue. In 24 games, he threw for 4,586 yards and helped steady the offense through a coaching transition as LSU moved on from Les Miles and promoted Ed Orgeron.

