WATCH: Former KU radio host Derek Johnson on K-Nation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former Rock Chalk Sports Talk radio host Derek Johnson joined K-Nation on Sunday to talk all things Kansas Jayhawks.

Johnson, who is now the voice of Baker Athletics, covered the ‘Hawks with KLWN for nearly a decade after graduating from KU. On K-Nation, Johnson shared some of his favorite memories, and favorite radio guests, from co-hosting the show.

“The one that sticks out to me the most is every year during the [Rock Chalk] Round Ball Classic,” Johnson said. “…Getting to talk to the athletes, getting to talk to Brian Hanni, the voice of the Jayhawks, getting to talk to a lot of really cool people about a really cool event that impacts a lot of people’s lives.”

The KU grad also follows Kansas baseball closely, offering his thoughts on the Jayhawks’ second year under head coach Dan Fitzgerald.

“When you take a step back and you look at how good the season was and the steps that are being made forward, how could you not be ecstatic about where it’s going,” Johnson said. “At the same point in time, there is a little bit of bittersweet there as you’re waiting to know whether you’re going to make the NCAA tournament.”

Johnson talks more about KU’s chances of making the NCAA tournament and his time with Rock Chalk Sports talk in Sunday’s edition of K-Nation.

