How to watch as former Jaguars star Tony Boselli learns Hall-of-Fame fate on Thursday night

Jacksonville may end the day on Thursday with its first Hall-of-Famer in franchise history. For the fifth-straight year, former Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli is among the 10 finalists to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame as the 2022 class is set to be announced at 9 p.m. EST.

Boselli has been a finalist for five-straight seasons, and many feel that this is the year he will finally get in. He’s had to battle strong first-ballot candidates in recent years, and 10 have been elected in the past four classes.

This year, there’s only one likely first-ballot player in Demarcus Ware, and he’s only competing with one offensive lineman.

Boselli was the first-ever draft pick in franchise history for the Jaguars, going second overall in 1995. He played for the team until 2001, notching five Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pro honors in the process, before injuries prematurely ended his career. He played one final season for the expansion Houston Texans in 2002 before calling it quits.

Longevity is certainly working against Boselli, but he’ll hope the patience finally pays off on Thursday night. Here’s how you can watch live as Boselli learns if he’ll finally make it to Canton.

NFL Honors

When: Thursday, Feb. 10, 9 p.m. EST

Where: YouTube Theater (SoFi Entertainment District) – Los Angeles, CA

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)