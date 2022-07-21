Watch: Former Georgia star RB Nick Chubb lifts big weight at alma mater high school

Georgia football’s second all-time leading rusher is well known for his incredible ability to throw around weight like a rag doll.

Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb pulled up to Cedartown High School (Cedartown, Ga.) this week to give his alma mater some inspiration in the weight room.

Check out Chubb clean 405 pounds for reps in a video posted to his Instagram.

Chubb has had one of the best starts to a running back career in NFL history through four seasons in Cleveland.

The former No. 35 overall pick is ranked as the No. 3 tailback in the NFL per a recent ESPN survey after becoming the first running back in NFL history to average at least 5.0 yards per carry on 100+ carries in each of his first four seasons.

Chubb is no stranger to showing some amazing power in the weight room. Here is 675 pounds for reps earlier this summer.

The NFL is on watch. Chubb may have his best year yet in 2022.