Watch: Former Georgia RB Nick Chubb’s punishing stiff arm

Former Georgia running back Nick Chubb has quickly established himself as one top rushers in the NFL in only his 4th pro season.

One dominant aspect of UGA’s 2nd all-time leading rusher is a powerful stiff arm that was on display in the Cleveland Browns matchup with the Pittsburg Steelers on Monday night.

The Cedartown, Ga. native rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries against the Steelers.

Chubb has racked up 1,201 yards (3rd int the NFL) on the ground through 13 games, nine total touchdowns and is 4th among running backs averaging 5.5 yards per attempt. And that’s while missing three games due to injury or COVID protocol.

You can catch Chubb and the Browns versus Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.