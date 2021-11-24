Watch: Former Georgia OT Andrew Thomas scores leaping NFL TD

Georgia football is well represented in the NFL with over 30 former Bulldogs currently on league rosters.

Perhaps the highlight of the week from UGA alumni in the NFL came from former left tackle and 2020 No. 4 overall pick, Andrew Thomas.

Get 🆙, Andrew Thomas! pic.twitter.com/MIvYONEeMu — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) November 23, 2021

That is Thomas’ first NFL touchdown of his career. Many lineman never get a chance to touch the ball, and here, the Georgia native gets a score in only his second season.

Kind of reminds me of a certain Georgia defensive tackle’s experience this past Saturday.

TWO DAWG LINEMAN SCORED A TOUCHDOWN !! 1 SATURDAY AND 1 MONDAY NIGHT !! DGD !!! GO DAWGS !! 🐶🐶🐶 ( Andrew Thomas and Jordan DAVIS) pic.twitter.com/MzCpP9RpcR — Caleb Figgures (@CalebFiggures) November 23, 2021

Georgia big men are getting it done.