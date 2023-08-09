Watch: former Georgia LT Andrew Thomas has dominant training camp block

Former Georgia Bulldog offensive tackle Andrew Thomas got the better of star New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux on a rep in training camp.

Thomas signed a massive five-year, $117.5 million contract extension with the New York Giants earlier this offseason. Thomas is one of the top left tackles in the NFL and is entering his fourth season in the NFL.

Thomas has 44 starts in his NFL career and is a critical piece for the Giants, who had their best offensive line in a long time during the 2022 season.

Thomas played three seasons at the University of Georgia before declaring for the 2020 NFL draft. The New York Giants drafted Thomas with the fourth pick in the draft.

Here’s a look at Thomas’ excellent block against Kayvon Thibodeaux via social media:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire