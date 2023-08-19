Watch: former Georgia DB Lewis Cine mic’d up

Former Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine has recovered from the devastating leg injury he suffered during the 2022 NFL season. Cine made his NFL return in Week 1 of the preseason against the Seattle Seahawks.

Cine finished Minnesota’s 24-13 loss to Seattle with three total tackles. The former Georgia standout is entering his second year in the NFL.

Cine primarily played special teams for the Vikings during his rookie season before he suffered a fractured leg in Week 4. Minnesota selected Cine with a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft and has high hopes for the talented safety.

Lewis Cine will have an opportunity to carve out a larger role in 2023. Here’s a look at the sights and sounds as Cine was mic’d up in the preseason:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire