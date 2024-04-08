Watch: Former Georgia DB Deandre Baker forces fumble in UFL

Former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Deandre Baker made a hustle play for the D.C. Defenders in the UFL. Baker forced a fumble about 60 yards away from where the location of the snap.

Baker recorded two tackles for the Defenders, who defeated the Houston Roughnecks 23-18. A couple of other former Dawgs saw action in the game. Defenders outside linebacker Davin Bellamy recorded one tackle. Roughnecks defensive tackle Toby Johnson finished the contest with a pair of tackles.

Baker was a first-round pick for the New York Giants in 2019. The 2018 Jim Thorpe Award winner also played with the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL from 2020-2021 before his release in 2022.

Here’s a look at Bakering punching the ball loose:

What an absolute hustle play by Baker 🔥 The @XFLDefenders take the ball back! pic.twitter.com/0RHrAyro59 — United Football League (@TheUFL) April 7, 2024

Baker is one of seven Georgia Bulldogs playing in the UFL. Next week, D.C. travels to face the Arlington Renegades.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire