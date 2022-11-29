Watch: Former Georgia Bulldog George Pickens’ crazy catch on Monday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens has had no shortage of impressive catches in his first year as an NFL pro.

Pickens showed off his hands again on Monday Night Football as the Steelers took on the Indianapolis Colts.

The former Dawg added to his big night a grab in the endzone for a successful two-point conversion that helped secure the Steelers 24-17 road win.

Pickens led Pittsburgh with three catches for 57 yards.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire