WATCH: Former Gator Anthony Richardson plays in pickup basketball game

Former Florida football quarterback Anthony Richardson was among the darlings at this year’s National Football League draft, where he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick – the same spot tight end Kyle Pitts was taken two years prior.
While the fans have fawned over the newly-minted professional pass-caller — for good reason, given his top metrics at the combine as well as his big-play ability — the rookie quarterback still keeps himself grounded with the regular folks.
That quality was demonstrated in a video of him playing pick-up basketball in a game attended by The Athletic’s Colts writer James Boyd on Monday. In Boyd’s words:
Pulled up for a hoop session today and apparently #Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson had the same idea. No stopping him in transition! 😂
Lol I matched up with him a couple times, once on a fast break. I stopped and shot the 3 because I know he would’ve Lebron-ed my layup! 💀 pic.twitter.com/5NwzZqpeHb
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 11, 2023
At 6 foot 4 inches and 245 pounds, Richardson would surely be a presence on the parquet, especially given his superlative athletic skills. The Gainesville native would likely wipe the floor with most of us if given the chance.
