Watch: Former FSU men's basketball star and L.A. Clipper Terance Mann talks about return
The Tigers are locks to be the No. 1 preseason team after landing the top two names on the transfer market.
Everything you need to know to watch or stream the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
How to watch this year's momentous NHL draft lottery, with or without cable.
The Celtics travel to the city of brotherly love to face the Sixers in Game 3 with the series tied at one, and the Suns look to avoid going down 3-0 to the Nuggets.
Newman, 45, hasn't raced in NASCAR since 2021.
F1 makes its first of three visits to the United States this weekend as it invades the Hard Rock Stadium complex for the second-ever Miami Grand Prix.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Multiple scandals were alerted by legal sportsbook operators or commissions.
Will Sterling build on his legacy by bullying the former two division champ? Or should we bet on Cejudo recapturing gold after sitting on the sidelines for the last three years?
Marshawn Lynch doing stuff in "space." We've heard worse ideas.
Lance Blanks served as the Phoenix Suns' general manager from 2010 to 2013 and later returned to Texas to serve as an analyst with the Longhorn Network.
Murphy was placed on paid leave in October.
The best value in the futures market may be with the team nobody expected to be here.
Police reported that a shooting occurred at the Miami home of ex-UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal on Thursday, though the fighter himself is not believed to be involved.
Napoli fans celebrated with a beautiful fireworks display all across Naples.
Joel Embiid returned from his knee sprain Wednesday for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Henry Cejudo retired in 2020 because he felt he'd done everything there was to do. But on Saturday, he ends a three-year retirement by facing Aljamain Sterling with an eye on eventually gaining the featherweight belt.
Dončić is also covering grief counseling for classmates and staff.
There are a lot of great fighters in boxing, but the best and most exciting matches aren't always made. Boxing could get a great boost with a WrestleMania-type of card.
Most of the players fined by the DP World Tour for jumping to LIV have paid their fines. Most, but not all.