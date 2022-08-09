Watch: Former Eagles’ RB coach Duce Staley featured in debut of Hard Knocks

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles have avoided appearing on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ series, but a familiar name for the franchise will be making his debut.

The Detroit Lions were tabbed for the training camp portion of the hit series, and former Philadelphia 2nd round pick, Duce Staley, is the star of episode 1.

Staley, Detroit’s assistant head coach/running backs coach, and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, have spirited trash-talking sessions back and forth that head coach Dan Campbell openly welcomes.

The five-episode season debuts tonight, Tuesday, August 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET), with additional hour-long episodes debuting on subsequent Tuesdays simultaneously, culminating in the September 6 season finale.

Detroit will host Philadelphia on Sunday, September 11, in the season opener for both teams.

